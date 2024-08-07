Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Patrick! He is a 1-year-old mix, around 48 lbs. This handsome guy is full of energy and love. He is looking for a family to call his own. Patrick doesn’t care much for toys and would share his love instead. He wiggles right up to you, in hopes you will take him home. He does well with other dogs but we’re not sure about cats. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, and a 2024 dog license. Stop by the shelter to meet him! Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED