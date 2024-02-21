Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Murphy. He is a 36 lb., Carolina Dog Mix, around 7-months-old. He came into us as a stray, back in early January, and was never claimed. He has lots of energy and loves to play. He would make a great dog for an active family. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Murphy. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED