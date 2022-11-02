Clark County Pet of the Week

Blue is around 1 1/2 years old and mid-sized; not quite 50 pounds of sweetness and love. Blue seems to do fine with other dogs, but if your currently dog is looking for a sibling, bring it along to meet Blue. Blue will be neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, flea preventative and have a license and free vet checkup all included for $111 as he is our Pet of the Week. Call 937-521-2140, for an appointment. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED