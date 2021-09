Meet Reid. If you are active and need a friend to exercise with, this is the dog for you. Reid is around 1-year-old and about 50 lbs. This is one friendly, strong boy. He’s neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, vet checked and licensed for $22 as he is the Clark County Dog Shelters Pet of the Week. Reid is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED