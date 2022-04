Meet Pretzel. He is a 1-year-old mixed breed around 43 pounds. He is very sweet but super shy and timid. He does great with other dogs but, we are unsure about cats or children. It is recommended to bringing them to meet him if applicable. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Pretzel. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED