Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Paris. She is a 43 lb. mixed breed, around 10 months old. At her age, she has lots of energy and is very playful. She does great with children and seems fine with other dogs but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is the shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 Dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to schedule an appointment to meet Paris. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED