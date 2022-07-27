Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Meet Honey! She is a 47 lb. mixed breed, around 2 years old. Even at her age, she has lots of energy and is very playful and active. She does great with children and seems fine with some dogs. We always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is the shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to schedule an appointment to meet Honey. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED