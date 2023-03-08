Clark County Pet of the Week

X
Pluto is a 37 lb., pittie mix. We believe he is pretty full grown and shouldn’t get much bigger. He came into us as a stray, who was malnourished but very sweet. He has unconditional love to share with a family who can share just as much love back to him. His adoption fee is $111 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Pluto. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

