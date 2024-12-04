Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Tony! This shy but sweet boxer mix is ready to find his forever home as do many others here are the shelter. He adores cuddling, craves attention, and loves to play with his toys. With a little patience and love, Tony will blossom into a loyal companion. Could you be the one to give him the loving home he deserves? His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. Stop in and meet him in person. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED