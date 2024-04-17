Clark County Pet of the Week

33 minutes ago
Meet Coach! He is an American Bulldog mix, around 85-90 lbs. He is a playful big boy, and he will need someone strong to take him on his walks. Coach is an absolute love bug and will be your best friend forever. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the Clark County Dog shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

