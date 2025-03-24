Clark County organizations invited to be part of America’s 250th anniversary

“We encourage all community organizations, historical societies, cultural groups, and interested individuals to join us in shaping how Clark County commemorates America’s 250th anniversary,” said Natalie Fritz, archivist and outreach director for the Clark County Historical Society. “This is an opportunity to come together, brainstorm, and create meaningful programs that reflect our history and future.”

The meeting will include an overview of the initiatives underway in Ohio to celebrate, including details about the monthly themes planned throughout next year, opportunities to learn more, share ideas, and explore ways to collaborate “in celebrating this historic milestone while highlighting the rich heritage of our community.”

“An overarching goal of this effort is to encourage organizations to connect their 2026 programming to a broader narrative about the history of our country during the anniversary commemoration year,” Fritz said. “By linking local initiatives with national themes, Clark County can contribute to a unified and meaningful reflection on the past 250 years, recognizing both our unique and shared history and envisioning our collective future.”

As of now, the unofficially-titled “Clark County America 250 Committee,” that’s helping to put together the celebrations, includes Fritz; John Detrick, former Clark County commissioner; Kevin Rose, Historian with the Turner Foundation and Executive Director of the Hartman Rock Garden; and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Schultz, who is also President of the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. The committee is currently open for others to join.

Fritz said the main purpose of this meeting is to share information about celebration guidance provided by the America-250 Ohio, the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s celebrations and commutations around America’s 2026 anniversary. They will have monthly themes, statewide activities and a webinar series called Ohio & the Revolution.

“We’re hoping to talk with people about how to tailor already planned programming to fit in with America 250 commemorations and brainstorm some larger county collaborative events,” she said.

Webinars are open to the public. Registration is free, but required to get a link to join, at https://shorturl.at/1Xt3z. For more information on the series and anniversary, visit https://america250-ohio.org.

For more information or to RSVP to the local meeting, contact Fritz at nfritz@heritagecenter.us.