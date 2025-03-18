Cedarville gets $1M grant to help students in STEMM programs

Cedarville University received a $1.05 million Choose Ohio First grant to expand opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM) programs.

This grant will financially help students in the allied health, biology, chemistry, molecular biology and nursing programs.

“(The grant) makes Cedarville University more affordable and a more viable option for students,” said Mark Weinstein, executive director of public relations.

The Choose Ohio First program includes a work-based learning experience that requires students to complete research, internships and clinical training in their field before graduation.

“This hands-on approach not only prepares them for the workforce but also connects them with local companies eager to hire Cedarville graduates,” Weinstein said.

The first cohort of Choose Ohio First students graduated in 2024, with each earning a 3.64 GPA or higher and securing jobs in their field. Kyle Brewer, the assistant director of grant and foundation management, said they’re grateful to now have these scholarships for almost all eligible STEMM majors.

The 110 university students enrolled in the grant program receive annual scholarship awards that help with financial support all four years of their education.

The university received a total of five of these grants to help expand scholarship access across 15 STEMM programs since their first one in 2019 for the computer science and computer engineering programs. Since then, they have helped over 150 students, Weinstein said.

