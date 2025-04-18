Clark County OKs rezoning for truck terminal near Navistar in Moorefield Twp.

The proposed layout would have 50 parking spaces in the current phase of development, as well as a guard shack that will include restrooms, showers, and a small sitting/lounge area.

Commissioners approved the request from REX 5600 LLC (owner) and Crown Auto Leasing LLC (applicant) by a 2-1 vote, with Charlie Patterson voting against.

“It is out there right near Navistar (now International Motors), so it only makes sense to put in another trucking industry in the same area,” said Charlene Roberge, real estate agent for Crown Auto Leasing LLC.

She said they did get some concerns about traffic related to the location of an entrance on Willow Road, lighting into yards and houses, noise and proximity to residences.

Roberge said they did take into account all of the previous complaints. They reached out to the engineer’s office to go to the site to look at an entry point off of Urbana Road instead of Willow Road. They will now go off Urbana Road to “alleviate the concerns with extra traffic on Willow.” They also talked about the lighting and plan to make sure the electric is done as people “have requested and as it’s in the guidelines.”

She said the applicant will work with the engineer’s office for the storm water, driveways, right of ways, site plan and utilities.

“The biggest thing that this client wants to convey is that they want to work with the city and county. They want to be good neighbors and want to bring jobs into town,” Roberge said at a previous meeting.

Tommy King, with Crown Auto Leasing, said they plan on trying to limit the hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and to not have idling trucks, especially since the drivers are owner-operators and pay for their own fuel. Some have generators that he said are quieter than idling.

Several residents who live on Urbana Road, Kizer Lane and Willow Road expressed their concerns during the meeting, mentioning wildlife, waterways, pollution, destruction of natural resource, safety, noise, a buffer zone for residences, lighting, traffic and decreased property values.

“There’s 200 acres across the street over by Navistar that they could lease. We have a lot of issues with this property, so we’re not really excited to see this move forward as a neighborhood,” said Traci Cardinal.

“I’m afraid that my property value will definitely go down,” said Barry Couts. “If that’s in your backyard, and those fumes and those things are coming to your house, think about how you would like that. I’m not against it, but not in my backyard.”

The county Planning Commission recommended the request to rezone be approved, with the following conditions:

Consult with the city of Springfield to determine if the property can tie into the city water located across Urbana Road;

Contact the Clark County Combined Health District to determine if septic system will fall under local jurisdiction or Ohio EPA;

Any development of the property will require a site plan and stormwater management report to the engineer’s office for review and approval.

A traffic analysis to evaluate the driveway location and/or the need for traffic improvements submitted to the engineer’s office for review and approval.

The plans submitted to the engineer’s office will need to show the existing right-of-way for Urbana and Willow roads.

The Rural Zoning Commission had not recommended approval of the request. County officials said they believed the concern was the original plan for access off Willow Road, which was changed.