Clark County officials to offer free legal help for ex-offenders

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The Legal Help Clinic will provide information on options for record sealing and Certificate of Qualification for Employment (CQE) for ex-offenders with help from the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Clark County Clerk of Courts Office.