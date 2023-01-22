Clark County officials to offer free legal help for ex-offenders

Clark County officials will host a free legal help clinic next month for those people who have a record.
The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.
The Legal Help Clinic will provide information on options for record sealing and Certificate of Qualification for Employment (CQE) for ex-offenders with help from the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Clark County Clerk of Courts Office.
At the clinic, volunteer lawyers do free case reviews for justice-impacted community members to see if they are eligible to have their record sealed or if they are eligible for a CQE, which lifts some restrictions from employment and occupational licensing for those with convictions.
A CQE can help bypass the restrictions of a criminal record that prohibit people from many job opportunities.
Along with the legal clinic, on-site filing with Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle will also be available.
To meet with a lawyer at the clinic, complete the registration at www.clarkcountyohio.gov/713/Record-Sealing-and-CQE-Clinics by Feb. 17. Walk-ins are welcome, but assistance is not guaranteed.
This clinic is possible through a grant from the Community Health Foundation and partnerships with the Clark County Public Library, Clark County Clerk of Court’s office, Clark County Department of Reentry and the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project.
For more information, email Director Brooke Wagner at bwagner@clarkcountyohio.gov.
