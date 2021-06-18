Clark County offices close for first federal Juneteenth holiday

“President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America,” the post read.

“However, word of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African-Americans in the South and Southwestern United States. The holiday has been celebrated across the country for more than 150 years and was officially declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17.”

The Clark County offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 21.