Clark County offices close for first federal Juneteenth holiday

News | 1 hour ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield

Clark County offices will close at noon today in observance of the new federal and state Juneteenth holiday.

An announcement was made this morning on the county’s Facebook page.

The post stated that the closure will include the Clark County Juvenile Center and the Clark County Title Offices.

Congress passed legislation this week that recognized Juneteenth on June 19 as a national holiday a measure that was signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.

The post also shared the history of the holiday, providing history of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching the South on June 19, 1865.

“President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America,” the post read.

“However, word of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African-Americans in the South and Southwestern United States. The holiday has been celebrated across the country for more than 150 years and was officially declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17.”

The Clark County offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 21.

