springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County officer-involved shooting

Credit: Springfield News Sun

Combined ShapeCaption
Several Clark County sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement agencies rushed to the area of South Vienna in Harmony Twp. after of a reported officer-

Credit: Springfield News Sun

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top