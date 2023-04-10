Clark County, New Carlisle accepting housing help applications

The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department and the city of New Carlisle are accepting applications for the Owner Occupied Private Homeowner Rehabilitation program through May 1.

The 2023 CHIP program is for income-eligible residents in Clark County and New Carlisle, excluding the City of Springfield, and may provide up to $60,000 for owner occupied private homeowner rehabilitation for income-qualified residents.