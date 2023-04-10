Clark County, New Carlisle accepting housing help applications

Applications are now being accepted for this year’s community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP).
The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department and the city of New Carlisle are accepting applications for the Owner Occupied Private Homeowner Rehabilitation program through May 1.
The 2023 CHIP program is for income-eligible residents in Clark County and New Carlisle, excluding the City of Springfield, and may provide up to $60,000 for owner occupied private homeowner rehabilitation for income-qualified residents.
To qualify, applicants must have a household income below 80% of the medium income, be a homeowner in Clark County or New Carlisle, outside of Springfield, own a home in need of rehabilitation, obtain or currently have homeowner’s insurance and have all property taxes paid.
For more information, application instructions and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/695/2023-Community-Housing-Impact-Preservati.
