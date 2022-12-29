BreakingNews
PHOTOS: The best News-Sun images of 2022
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
32 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kyle Domanek, 25, of 1634 Sweetbriar Lane S., wildlife violation, guilty, assessed costs $250, hunt without license, guilty, assessed costs $400.

John C. Mccoy, 41, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Job D. J. Moreno, 36, of 114 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Avi D. Williams, 44, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, immunity; prohibit conduct, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Kendra L. Cobb, 57, of Columbus, OH, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS terminated without fee, fined $75, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44, of 915 Warder St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44, of 5620 Willowdale Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery E. Lewis, 36, of 870 Lawnview Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted.

Richard A. Marburger, 60, of 1208 Tibbetts Ave., disrupting public service, dismissed.

Tranez L. Minnifield, 24, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sheila D. Shumaker, 75, of Piqua, OH, OVI, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 12 months of probation, 160 days jail, 157 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, 1 year probation, ISP, comply with rules, drug/alcohol assessment, and all treatment recommendations, fined $500.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, assault, continued, PSI.

Cain A. Weimer, 20, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

In Other News
1
Here are the things you can - and can’t - bet on when sports gambling...
2
Global Impact to build new facility at Clark State, add career pathway
3
Federal relief money to reimburse German Twp. for COVID-19 vaccine...
4
Cedarville employee’s brain aneurysm diagnosis brings new perspective...
5
House fire among nearly 70 frigid Christmas calls in Springfield
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top