Bruce Dobbins, 57, of South Charleston, violation of TPO, continued, no contact, PD appointed, bond $5,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, violation of TPO, continued, bond $5,000, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Keith E. Noel, 39, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Randy L. Salyer, 28, of Vandalia, violation of TPO, continued, or bond.

Clifford Eugene Smith Sr., 43, of 1821 S. Center St., telephone harassments, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Edward J. Carder Jr., 42, of 359 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $500.

Dakota James Hoops, 24, of 1514 Greenwood Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further violations pay F and C, fined $375.

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of 2365 W. First St. #15, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Olivia P. Barhorst, 23, of Sidney, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days jail concurrent with prison, fined $375.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 29, of 5765 Prairie Road, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, operate without reasonable control, dismissed.