Clark County Municipal Court cases

51 minutes ago
Cases called included:

Jacob D. Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Heidi Evans, 50, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, no bond, no contact condition of bond.

Christopher A. Giles, 47, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Jeremy E. Self, 38, of Xenia, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brett Shanahan, 33, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy S. Triplett, 49, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Rodriguez Vasquez, 20, of 1209 Kenton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua E. Webb, 36, of 1306 W. Main Street, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

