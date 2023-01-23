springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Parker A. Diviak, 20, of Medway, OH, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed, OVI, continued, no brake lights, dismissed.

Codi Frank, 28, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, continued, OVI-refusal, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 24, of 1326 Linden Ave., attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fines and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $50.

Austin M. Mckellop, 26, of 1907 Lexington Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Traysean A. Powell, 32, of Dayton, OH, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Cesar Roblero, 40, of Bloomingburg, OH, OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, continued, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, improper turn, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, slow speed, dismissed.

Frank W. Smith Jr., 58, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Chad A. Murray, 28, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

James R. A. Whitesell, 29, of 1628 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

