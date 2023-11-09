Cases called included:

Tariq Q. Cameron, 20, of 306 Catherine St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eric K. Leinasars Jr., 18, of 724 E. Rose St., cruelty to animals, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jared Shirley, 25, of South Vienna, assault, continued, bond $2,500.

Jared Shirley, 25, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 4486 Mahar Road, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 4486 Mahar Road, bond $1,000.

Douglas Tumbleson, 43, of Kettering, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Christopher Wilbanks.

Lesley M. Wood, 39, of 316 1/2 Selma Road, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 609 Rice St., bond $1,500.

Lesley M. Wood, 39, of 312 1/2 Selma Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Charlie R. Arnold, 42, of 1020 Jasper St., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, suspended on 2 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

Jason Balmer, 46, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Jason Balmer, 46, of 2360 N. Hampton, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Derrick R. Ramey Jr., 19, of 1703 Maiden Lane, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Keith W. Vanhoose, 56, of 21 Omega Avenue, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Christian R. Whitt, 27, of 1350 Vester Ave. #230, OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid within 4 months, fined $375.

Karlheinz G. Brown, 41, of 6201 Penny Pike, theft, continued, no contact with Walmart Tuttle Road, public defender appointed.

Teresa A. Donnan, 65, of 3301 Scottsdale Drive, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ethan E. Louk, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 32, of 1561 Benin, weapons while intoxicated, continued, public defender appointed.