Christina M. Greathouse, 36, of 1620 Prospect St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $7,500, falsification, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Kody Harris, 40, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, parking, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Hutchins, 29, of 140 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Joshua T. Ivory, 34, telecommunication harassment, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, continued, menacing, continued, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Xavier A. Lawson, 19, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 401 N. Western Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

John C. Mccoy, 41, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher M. Paul, 29, of 229 Elk Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Joseph L. Robinson, 52, of 1938 Broadway St., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Walter J. Simpson, 38, of 1935 Michigan Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.