Jonathan M. Malone, 34, of 2348 Troy Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon Michael Scott, 31, of Highland, violation of TPO, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Amanda L. Sickles, 35, of 215 Goldengate Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victoria Y. Smith, 25, of Reynoldsburg, DUI reduced to physical control, guilty, 140 days of jail with 137 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, drug and alcohol assessment, fined $250.

Daniel J. Taylor, 42, of Dayton, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Reid J. Wesly, 20, of 344 White Cliffs Court, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Abbey R. Brock, 29, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, no ALS/no 2255, substance abuse assessment and follow up, fined $525, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

Paul E. Brown, 38, of 901 Dahlia Dr. W., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paige E. Crossley, 32, of 333 1/2 S. Western Ave., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, substance abuse assess & follow up, fined $525, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Eugene G. Dase III, 43, of 1936 Jordan Dr. Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles W. Harding, 49, of 6270 Penny Park, felonious assault, dismissed.

Anita Marie House, 53, of 424 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Richardson Bird Laince, 35, of 1913 Lagonda Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wade Allen McKinster Jr., 26, of 518 Linwood, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Simon Jacob Schiessler Jr., 29, of 1428 Woodward Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Lillian Jane Tompkins, 30, of West Liberty, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, concurrent.

Tyler R. Gordon, 31, of 1326 Delta Road Apt. F, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Sawyer Halewolf, 23, of 2065 Portage Path, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Patty A. Whitaker, 71, of Kenton, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of 2418 E. Main St. Apt. 138, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Julian E. Gee Jr., 23, of 316 E. Third St., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Junella Kl. Goodman, 18, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles T. Ingledue, 22, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lewis T. Rogers, 34, of 1629 S. Center Blvd., possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy T. Scott, 50, of 112 W. Jonny Lytle Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dominque Maurice Sims, 33, of 1609 S. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Mark Alan Smith, 36, of 1501 Garfield Ave., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, 12 point suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, pay reinstatement fee, dismissed - prosecutor request, driver license required, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Deairco M. Wilson, 31, of 651 E Southern Ave, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Timothy L. Yancey, 40, of 25 E Liberty St., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Robert Roland Baker, 21, of 111 Larchmont Ave., operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail to signal left turn, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victoria Y. Smith, 25, of Reynoldsburg, DUI reduced to physical control, guilty, 140 days of jail with 137 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, drug and alcohol assessment, fined $250.

Reid J. Wesly, 20, of 344 White Cliffs Court, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.