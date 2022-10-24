springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
34 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Shawn M. Combs, 50, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Chance Daube, 33, of 1375 Beverly Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,000, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 33, of 1375 Beverly Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,000.

Tishia Dever, 39, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Brianna N. Moore, 28, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Tylashee D. Mansell, 22, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Rodney L. Mcmahon Jr., 39, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brian Sallot, 47, of 2963 Fairfield Pike, OVI, dismissed, OVI/blood, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Aaron A. Smith, 46, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Lewis T. Rogers, 35, of 1629 S. Center, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2151 Hoppes Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Mary L. Blanton, 67, of 834 W. High St., assault, dismissed.

Brandon L. Konicki, 37, assault, dismissed.

Kevin L. Kerns, 42, of Dayton, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Mary C. Frye, 36, of 741 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Thousands of Springfield utility customers being returned to Ohio...
2
More than 20 downtown Springfield business to participate in...
3
Springfield schools awarded $200K grant for English language literacy
4
Clark State hosts Duffle Shuffle drive to help local children in foster...
5
Work slated to continue for Springfield’s street pavement program
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top