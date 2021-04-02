Jason D. Perdue, 45, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Deann Thompson, 36, of New Carlisle, use/possession of drug paraphrenia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jason R. Cooper, 45, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail, suspended on no return to Speedway while order is in effect.

Ronald J. Downs Jr., 29, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

James K. Hall, 39, of 2133 W. Mile Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bruce E. Horn, 62, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $375.

Paul E. Hubert, 60, of 530 E. Cassilly, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Bryce Malone, 22, of 2072 S. Center Blvd., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

John Minehart, 42, of Fairborn, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $250.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 43, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, dismissed, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended on no new offenses involving victim, apply bond to fines/costs, fined $250.

Robert W. Smith, 24, of 1190 Delta Rd., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, operating without valid operating license, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert A. Wallace, 57, of 217 N. Greenmount Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 60 days jail, 50 suspended, 10 days effective 3/31/2021, interlock required for modification, fined $525.

Gregory R. Winkle, 37, of 2409 Sunset Ave., assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended 20 on no offenses involving victim before 3/31/22, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gregory R. Winkle, 37, of Beavercreek, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver licenses suspension, 60 days jail, 50 suspended, 10 days effective 4/1/2021, 1-year operating license suspension effective 12/5/2020, interlock required for driving modification, fined $525, reckless operation, dismissed.

Jonathan O. Benear, 29, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 31, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, no contact, PD appointed.

Olivia P. Barhorst, 22, of Sidney, OH., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Steven Capper, 64, of 710 Neosha Ave., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed.

Coy W. Linderman, 41, of 725 Villa Rd. Apt. 125, vehicular manslaughter, guilty, 90 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 24 months of driver license suspension, defendant to complete remedial driving class and 100 hours of C/S, fined $500.

Micaela S. Shepherd, 36, of 1943 Primm Dr. Apt. G, theft, continued, NAPT.