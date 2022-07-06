BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
11 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Dylon M. Ackley, 25, of 678 Homeview Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, DNQ PD, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.

Michael J. Goheen, 48, of 926 Mavor St., released from review/send to coll., guilty.

Danny L. Hockett II, 41, of 330 N. Shaffer, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Vickie L. Kavanagh, 36, of 153 N. Race St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of 19 N. Murray, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Madison L. Stanley, 20, of Jamestown, OH, parole violation warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

