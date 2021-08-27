Nasiim Alexander McKay, 21, of 5249 Richmoor Road, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Terry R. Moore Jr., 41, of Chillicothe, theft, continued, eligible INT.

David A. Robert II, 45, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 607, immunity prohibited cond., continued, eligible INT.

Casey Michael Brockington, 29, of 1259 E. Cedarview Dr., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Candice Crouch, 27, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dion Maurice Gatewood, 41, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, continued, eligible INT, no contact, not to be 500 feet 523 Elm St.

Ashley M. Howard, 33, of Dayton, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no violations for one year, fined $400.

Delisa F. Rainwater, 49, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Christian L. Stevens, 24, of 2650 E. High St. Apt. 140, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Floyd Russell Sumner, 27, of 2007 Erie Ave., child endangering, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days jail, stayed for F and C by Sept. 23, 2021, fined $75, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.