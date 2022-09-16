BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
22 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, theft, continued, bond $2,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Caiden A. Neu, 18, of 1508 Attleboro Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond $50,000.

James R. Newell, 42, of 4420 E. Ridgewood Road, domestic violence, continued, no contact with Brian Adkins, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Kenyatta D. Pittman Stone, 34, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Anthony A. Stone, 45, weapons under disability, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000.

Amber Call, 37, of 2674 May St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Noah S. Healy, 19, of 103 Brent Drive E., Apt. F, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 125 Post Road.

Edward E. Miller II, 50, of 2229 N. Hadley Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Evan T. Stewart Jr., 33, of 28 E. Cassilly St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Conscious M. Couch, 19, of 2112 Morgan St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

