Paul F. Weese Jr., 63, of 525 W. Columbia St., bench warrant served - defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Michael A. Dion, 39, of 226 N. Light St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dai’vontay J. Hudson, 27, of 1413 Noel Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Mercedes M. Palmer, 25, of 1608 Edwards Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 18 months of driver license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jeffrey Storms, 41, of 834 1/2 W. High St., criminal damaging, dismissed.

James R. Young, 34, of Groveport, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Pierce Roy L. Jr. , 43, of 927 Warder St., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail, fined $375.

Alana D. Raimey, 41, of Dayton, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cain A. Weimer, 19, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

James R. Young, 34, of Groveport, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP.

Bryce R. Hatzer, 20, of Urbana, OH, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.