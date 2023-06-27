Cases called included:

Michael A. Blanton, 43, of 2191 Seminole Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Elizabeth Dunmire, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Elizabeth Dunmire, bond $1,500.

Lindsay T. Cade II, 55, of 1812 Woodward Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, released on own recognizance bond.

James D. Casey, 56, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, restitution through civil if any, assessed costs $100.

Jacob Castle, 39, of 4811 Westmont Drive, bond set at “no bond”, guilty.

Kaleb M. Foland, 18, of 311 Hickory Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Chris R. Johnson, 37, of 1116 Mason St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of 1038 Lagonda Ave., theft, guilty, continued, bond $2,500.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 40, of 230 E. Rose St., disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Kelly G. Mccormick, 39, of 1002 Mavor St., robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Dominique M. Seacatt, 24, of 115 Lincoln Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 1328 Broadway St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2151 Hoppes Ave., failure to disclose own personal information info, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Craig A. Williams, 61, of 134 W. Euclid, domestic violence, continued, no contact with Darrell Akram, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.