Kyle D. Dunn, 35, of Sidney, use/possess drug paraphernalia, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspension upon law abiding one year, assessed costs $100, possession of drugs, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Heaven N. Durst, 27, of 912 Broadway, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony M. Edley, 33, of 132 Wilson Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Shawn Edward Freeman, 47, of 715 W. North St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Dawn A. Gilbert, 55, of 955 Avondale Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Michael Jason Goffinet, 46, of 20 Charles Road, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jayla Huguely, 18, of 1242 Cedarview Dr., drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Michael William Pash, 53, of Medway, complicity, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kayana D. Ragland, 24, of 1036 W. High St., physical control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Brian Kent Berg, 55, of South Vienna, OVI, continued, refer to dip, one way, dismissed.

Michael Tevell Sweet, 29, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darius A. White, 24, of 662 W. Mulberry St., resisting arrest, guilty, 75 days of jail, 75 days jail, subject to review after mental, health evaluation, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Jennifer Williams, 45, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ray Emerson Bowman, 51, of 2865 Ridge Road, OVI-reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, terminate ALS suspension, fined $250.

James R. Converset 51, of 1220 Student Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Debbie S. Davis, 52, of 3644 Urbana Rd, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspension on no further offenses for 1 year, fined $75.

Mandy D. Ellis, 38, of 1945 Primm Dr. Apt. F, falsification, guilty, 20 days of jail, 20 days jail, CTS, balance suspension.

Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.