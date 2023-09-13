Cases called included:

Ryan C.Deards, 38, of 358 S. Hubert Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with C. Lemaster, release written, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher M. Dunfee, 33, of 358 S. Hubert Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Marshall D. Harris, 46, of 390 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with M. Johnson and K. Harris, released on own recognizance bond.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with M. Roberts.

Chad D. Holcomb, 40, of 133 E. Southern Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rodney T. Lee, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Cameron D. Taylor, 24, of 436 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 42, of 1430 Lagonda Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, or with electronic monitoring, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, or w/electronic monitoring, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Craig A. Portman, 67, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Sonja M. Preston, 62, of 2716 Dale Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Victoryia R. Printz, 27, of 367 E. McCreight Ave., failure to comply amended to attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 month group probation/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 42, of 346 Monaco Drive, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, burglary, dismissed.

Heather M. Shaw, 38, address unknown, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, credit for time served, concurrent with 23CRB615 and 23CR0623, fined $250, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, guilty, 6 months of jail, credit for time served consecutive to 23CRB215, but concurrent with 23CRB615 and 23CR0623, fined $250.

Alaysha D. Robinson, 25, of 152 Brent Drive W., Apt. D, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of 18 N. Jackson St., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of 14 N. Jackson St., seat belt, passenger, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryan J. Sparks, 38, of 1210 E. Main Street, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John W. Watkin III, 32, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua L. Dunigan, 27, of 342 W. Jefferson St., aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, discharge of firearms, guilty, 15 days of jail with 14 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, defendant to forfeit firearm to the state, to obtain anger management treatment, fined $50.

Phillip M. Shaffer, 49, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 13, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Susan M. Ulliman, 62, of 756 Hilliard St., OVI/refusal, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.