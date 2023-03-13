Cases called included:
Linda L. Daugherty, 77, of 2741 Van Buren Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.
Brandon K. Denny, 36, of New Lebanon, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Victor N. Hammond, 69, of 314 Bellaire, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Colin M. Mcadams, 28, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Tori L. Penwell, 19, of 2825 Lajunta Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Richard T. Acton, 43, of 4343 Phoenix Drive, telephone harassment, continued, PSI ordered.
Zevion J. Edwards, 21, of 1424 Texas Ave., assault, continued, PSI ordered.
David O. Lee, 50, of 3131 Troy Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.
Darrell T. Farmer, 32, of 350 E. John St., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Joseph R. Gray, 31, of 355 Birch Road, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Singh Satnam, 33, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 1B, discharging firearms, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.
Walter D. Stobbe, 62, of 404 E. McCreight, Apt. 326, menacing, guilty.
Linda S. Monroe, 77, of 5835 Beard Road, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.