Cases called included:
Katrina Antonio, 23, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.
Dashaun E. Brandonugene, 25, of 1956 Elmsford St., guilty.
Chad M. Conley, 33, of 1204 Clifton Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
Deborah L. Taylor, 60, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 302, theft, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 1 year law abiding/40 hours community service to be completed 3 months.
Shiann M. Thomas, 25, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 27, theft, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.
Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 317 W. Grand Ave., theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
