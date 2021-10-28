Dalton L. Smith, 28, of 1007 W. Pleasant, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Kevin M. Wright, 34, of 621 Lawnview Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

John A. Brewer, 56, of 1506 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/blood, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Dyron Michael Flack, 22, of 1912 W. Washington St., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 36, of 2143 Larch St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Dakota Wallace Whitt, 29, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley Allen Chaney, 33, of 601 S. York St., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed.

Caleb G. Clinton, 24, of 608 S. Clark St. Apt. 3, criminal mischief, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles W. Harding, 49, of 6270 Penny Pike, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brooke E. Jacks, 51, of 1615 S Bird Road, request for bail, dismissed, bond set at “no bond.”

Robert E. Johnston, 72, of Casstown, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.