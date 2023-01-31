X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
48 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Cody S. Havens, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Kyra D. Hunley, 26, of 726 Garfield St., violation of TPO, continued, OR bond.

Ryan K. Leach, 40, of 2339 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Kassidy L. Lewis, 24, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Patrick Luckett II, 67, of 717 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Kyle Mcwhorter, 29, of 2909 Avery Circle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, FTA or unpaid fine suspended, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Spencer W. Puckett, 26, of 1721 E. Wittenberg Blvd., fugitive, innocent, dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Springer, 41, of 1753 Clifton Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Skylar Q. Takacs, 22, of 2326 Irwin Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

In Other News
1
Columbia Gas rate increase approved by state
2
Things to do this week: community kitchen, beer tasting and more
3
Wittenberg educator program granted accreditation
4
Southern comfort food in Clark County: Vittles and Grits restaurant...
5
150 custom LEGO models to be on display in Cincinnati Museum Center...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top