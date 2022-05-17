springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Ryan C. Hatcher, 21, of 2047 Sunset Ave., carry concealed weapon, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Chelsea Kampman, 34, of 1179 Driscoll Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Joseph L. Marshall, 35, of Dayton, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, refused eligible INT, NAPT, bond $1,000.

Dandre K. J. Mcelrath, 19, of Dayton, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $15,000.

Michael L. Murray, 35, of 2420 Mayfair Dr., burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Marlin W. Robinson, 49, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, four days of jail, credit for time served.

Jiyah T. C. Rose, 18, of 2027 Sweetbriar Lane, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $15,000.

