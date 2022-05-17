Michael L. Murray, 35, of 2420 Mayfair Dr., burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Marlin W. Robinson, 49, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, four days of jail, credit for time served.

Jiyah T. C. Rose, 18, of 2027 Sweetbriar Lane, felonious assault, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $15,000.