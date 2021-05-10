Angela N. Craft, 41, of Troy, OVI, reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fined $250, OVI/blood, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Sammy R. Nusz II, 48, of Urbana, OVI, continued, refer to 3-day program, failure to control, dismissed.