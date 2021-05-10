Cases called include:
Darta M. Robinson, 30, of 726 Rodgers, OVI, continued, PD appointed.
George Thomas, 46, of 1328 Clifton Ave., failure to comply, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 3 days jail, fined $375, turn and stop signal, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.
Angela N. Craft, 41, of Troy, OVI, reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fined $250, OVI/blood, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.
Sammy R. Nusz II, 48, of Urbana, OVI, continued, refer to 3-day program, failure to control, dismissed.
Christopher L. Wilhelm, 31, of New Carlisle, use/possession drug paraphrenia, bench warrant ordered.
David C. Caroppoli, 40, of 371 Sherman Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
David C. Caroppoli, 40, of New Carlisle, illegal plates, bench warrant ordered.
Raven M. Guercki, 21, of 200 White Cliffs Ct., OVI, continued, PD appointed.