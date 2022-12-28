Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Catherine M. Dobyns, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, animals running at large, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 41, of 11 S. Shaffer St., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, assault, guilty, continued, PSI, OR bond.

Jai L. Redic, 35, of Dayton, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Dylan W. Salyers, 27, of Dublin, OH, request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

Dylan R. Viers, 20, of 1920 E. High St., Apt. 9, domestic violence, continued, PD appoitned, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,000.