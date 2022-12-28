springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

43 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Alan K. Boysel Jr., 30, of South Charleston, OH, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, DNQ, PD, NAPT.

Ricardo S. Celicourt, 23, of 322 Franklin St., speed, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 W. Ridgewood Road, violation of TPO, continued, DNQ. PD, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, OH, parole violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Catherine M. Dobyns, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, animals running at large, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 41, of 11 S. Shaffer St., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, assault, guilty, continued, PSI, OR bond.

Jai L. Redic, 35, of Dayton, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Dylan W. Salyers, 27, of Dublin, OH, request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

Dylan R. Viers, 20, of 1920 E. High St., Apt. 9, domestic violence, continued, PD appoitned, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,000.

