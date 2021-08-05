Raymar Davon Thompson, 25, robbery, innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $10,000.

Tabriah Le’tanya Brown, 18, of Dayton, OH, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, restitution $370.22, no further offenses/pay F and C, restitution, fined $100.

Kierstne N. Cardosi, 25, of 700 E. Rose St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Kimberly Carson, 55, of 4116 Imperial Dr., OVI, continued, NAPT.

Mark A. Davis, 65, of 3339 Turner Drive E., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 6 months of DL suspension, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $200.

William Joseph Gilleland, 39, of Urbana, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, lanes of travel, dismissed.

David Lemon Hayes Jr., 31, of 1323 Beverly Ave. Apt. C., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Frank Hearns, 33, of 30 W. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dusty Dawn McCallister, 39, of 726 Garfield Ave., DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, DUS, guilty, fined $100, DUS, dismissed, DUS- OL forfeiture, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $250, hit skip, dismissed, operating without license plates, dismissed, stop sign, guilty, fined $100.

Dawn M. Teal, 51, of 1602 Highland Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 120 days of jail, jail concurrent with CP case 20cr735, fined $375.

Willie Weaver, 45, of 125 Rice St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Vernon R. White Jr., 60, of 311 W Southern Ave, f/pay reinst. fee, bench warrant ordered, oper w/o valid ol, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan Matthew Lower, 22, of 2843 Ash Dr., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, operating without valid OL, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, head lights, dismissed.

Mark A. Smith, 36, of 1501 Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Mary Cox, 38, of 302 E. High St. Apt. 7, sexual imposition, bench warrant ordered.

Roy Crackel, 32, of Dayton, OH, drug paraphernalia, guilty, CTS.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison, theft, bench warrant ordered.