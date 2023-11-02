Cases called included:

Jeanette N. Bond, 37, of South Vienna, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Amanda J. Cheek, 48, of 315 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kervens Chery, 25, of 315 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Amber L. Decker, 43, of Casagrande, AZ, request for bail, dismissed.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jarred R. Huber, 30, of 262 Franklin St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Harley A. Leigh, 28, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, to be released to Mckinley Hall, released on own recognizance bond.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike #13, domestic violence, innocent, continued, CT appointed counsel-PD conflict, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Siera N. Mathews, of Bellefontaine, possession of drugs, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jouderne Mathurin, 38, of 703 W. Southern Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Brandon M. Miller, 38, of 1822 Rutland Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Danielle Dannette Parker, 48, of 1147 Brixton Drive N., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Michael R. Smith, 46, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Daniel R. Stevens, 43, of 1835 Summitt St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Angel Thompson, 43, of 819 Cypress St., fail to register dog, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Angel Thompson, 43, of 1835 Summit St., theft, innocent, continued, CT appointed counsel, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, CT appointed counsel, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jonathan K. L. Cooper, 29, of 930 W. Pleasant Ave., domestic violence, continued, assault, dismissed.

Heriberto Guzman, 24, of Fairborn, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Kevin Davis, 44, of Fairborn, assault, continued, no contact with Christopher Wilbanks, did not qualify for public defender.

Brianna D. Parish, 45, of 643 Feese Place, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 10 days of jail, 10 days jail concurrent with 22CRB02794, fined $100, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Douglas J. Paxson, 56, of 2450 E. Kingswood Drive, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact with Lindsay Johnson.

Victor J. Roberts, 37, of Anderson, IN, possess drugs, continued, public defender appointed.

Kenny J. Trimble, 53, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Aaron L. Baker, 52, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 746 Kenton St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Zackarey W. Lawson, 27, of 1949 Wilkes Drive, Apt. D, domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Rodney L. Mcmahon Jr., 40, of 1975 Norwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, fine and costs suspended defendant indigent, as part of his current probation with PO bury, the, defendant shall attend journey to freedom.

Anthony Preston Jr., 43, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Harold D. L. Taylor, 37, of 2106 Morgan St., fugitive, dismissed.

Raven S. Taylor, 20, of 834 1/2 W. North St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 31, of 1010 N. Limestone Street, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.