Cases called include:
Jessica L. Adams, 32, of 1230 Highland Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact cond of bond, declined eligible defendant, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, no-contact condition of bond, OR bond.
John Coran, 45, of Canton, request for bail, dismissed.
Michael A. Fuller, 22, of 453 Ogden Rd., PV warrant returned from CCSO, guilty, bond $10,000.
Jacob I. Lannom, 20, of 1664 Karr St. bench warrant returned from CCSO, guilty.
Madisen L. Leach, 23, request for bail, innocent, continued, PD appointed, waiver signed.
Alan Stamper, 54, of 1336 Beverly Ave., operating without valid operating license, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Alan E. Stamper, 54, of 1012 Hillcrest Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.
Daniel L. Massie, 20, of 1942 Primm Dr. Apt. C, firearms in a motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry a concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, driver license required, dismissed - prosecutor request, stop sign, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Shanda D. Wade, 43, of 430 W. Mulberry St., obstructing official business, continued.
Jason B. Wright, 47, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.
Michael A. Logan, 41, of Nicholasville, KY, assault, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Romell L. Riggins Sr., 29, of 1725 Clay St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Raymond D. Scott, 23, of 406 W. Liberty St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Eregon A. Wilson, 38, of 1029 Robinson Dr., DUS, dismissed, parking, dismissed.
Easter M. Mosley, 47, of 323 W. Euclid Ave., complicity, dismissed.