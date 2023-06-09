Cases called included:
Jeremy Becraft, 35, of 6826 W. National Road, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, deft to be placed on GPS prior to release, released on own recognizance bond.
Javier Herrera, 40, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, suspend jail O/C no further trespass violation 1 year, assessed costs $200.
Angel Menchu, 34, of 768 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.
Marvin Ramirez, 35, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, suspend on no further trespass violation for 1 year, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $200.
Holly A. Shaw, 34, of 909 Pine St., request for bail, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.
Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Lindsay M. Travis, 30, of 5583 Peach Blossom Ct, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.
Roblero R. Vasques, 21, of 1820 Pond St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.
JD Brookshire III, 26, of Vandalia, OVI, continued, DNQ public defender.
Daryl W. Griffin III, 20, of 1119 Student Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.
Kevin L. Pitts, 56, of Dayton, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.
Derrick RJ Ramey Jr., 19, of 1703 Maiden Lane, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.
Jesus E. Segura, 18, of 134 Kennedy Drive, Apt. 15, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.
Gloria H. Collins, 32, of 1575 Karr St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.