Don A. Geschwell, 67, of 2365 W. 1st Street Lot 102, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Carla E. Logan, 42, of Dayton, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Cedric A. Scerba, 20, of 305 E. Rose St., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Brandon D. Ward, 26, of 1170 Gonder St., resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Curtis B. Harrison, 39, of 720 Elm St., assault, continued, NAPT.

Paula L. Potter, 50, of 417 E. John St., request for bail, dismissed.

Cheyenne P. Widner, 24, of 4642 Ectto Hills Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

John Thomas Davis III, 54, of Galloway, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, fined $250.

Deollan Raquan Marshall, 25, of 870 Stone Crossing Lane C., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $300, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Jose Santiz, 27, of 548 Portage Path, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $375.

Brent Bradley Smoot, 38, of 1315 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, speed, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.