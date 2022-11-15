BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Brenton Boneschans, 30, of 1940 N. Limestone St., theft, innocent, continued, CT appointed.

John E. Booth, 49, of 2834 Oleatha Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Kacie L. Boring, 28, of 640 Cedar St., obstructing justice, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Charles A. Drummond, 53, of 2426 Troy Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

James J. Edgington, 60, of Beavercreek, OH, domestic violence, continued, bond $750.

Vernon Hunt, 48, of 3262 Revels St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Nicholas A. Lannom, 24, of 1556 Kenwood Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Steven L. Portis, 50, of 1720 Tarimore Drive, robbery, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

