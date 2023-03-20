Cases called included:
Jacob A. Bradley, 31, of Urbana, failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, driver license law, continued, hit and run/p prop, continued, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.
Isaiah J. Carson, 37, of Centerville, probation violation DS/probation terminated/case closed, guilty.
Carlton L. Dobbins, 57, ethnic intimidation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.
Stefan Clemmons, 36, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.
Irving M. Herron Jr., 19, of 127 E. Cecil St., unauthorized use of vehicle, guilty, 10 days of jail with 9 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $200.
Ann Reeves, 55, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $375.
Natasha L. Conley, 38, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Isai Vazquez, 32, of 922 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Joe Aguilar, 45, of 211 The Post Road, Apt. D, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 3138 Eastham, theft, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, violate temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.
Daniel L. Crim, 35, of Urbana, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, damaging or endangering, bench warrant ordered.
Norman E. Garrison, 48, of 4777 Ridgewood Road East, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Marcus L. A. Suttles, 45, of 368 Glenn Ave., disorderly, bench warrant ordered.