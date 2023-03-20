Carlton L. Dobbins, 57, ethnic intimidation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.