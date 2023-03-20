X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
52 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Jacob A. Bradley, 31, of Urbana, failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, driver license law, continued, hit and run/p prop, continued, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Isaiah J. Carson, 37, of Centerville, probation violation DS/probation terminated/case closed, guilty.

Carlton L. Dobbins, 57, ethnic intimidation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, violate temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Stefan Clemmons, 36, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Irving M. Herron Jr., 19, of 127 E. Cecil St., unauthorized use of vehicle, guilty, 10 days of jail with 9 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $200.

Ann Reeves, 55, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $375.

Natasha L. Conley, 38, of Dayton, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Isai Vazquez, 32, of 922 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joe Aguilar, 45, of 211 The Post Road, Apt. D, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 3138 Eastham, theft, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, violate temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel L. Crim, 35, of Urbana, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, damaging or endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Norman E. Garrison, 48, of 4777 Ridgewood Road East, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marcus L. A. Suttles, 45, of 368 Glenn Ave., disorderly, bench warrant ordered.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Kenwood playground fallout: School leaders vow to adapt, others call...
3
Springfield food bank adds staff, seeks more donations
4
Guitars, girl groups and Elvis part of ‘50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll’
5
Lincoln students donate dental items to Springfield homeless groups
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top