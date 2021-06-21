Aaron L. Howard, 37, of 2831 Red Coach Drive, guilty, bond $5,000.

Aaron L. Howard, 37, of 1517 W, Johnny Lytle St,, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, bond $500, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered, fail to register dog, bench warrant ordered.

Alex J. Karjala, 35, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Goble J. Keeton, 30, of New Carlisle, OH, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty.

Brandi N. Lewis, 31, of 558 E. Northern Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Justin S. Price, 43, of 25 W. Cassilly St., breaking and entering, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Kenneth B. Pryor, 61, of 2518 Lexington Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Kenneth B. Pryor, 61, of 4429 Hominy Ridge Rd., DUS- operator license forfeiture, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Michael R. Smith, 43, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Salvatore Spada, 20, of 2880 W. National Rd., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Salvatore T. Spada, 20, of 2880 W. National Rd., DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, stop sign, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler S. Wilson, 29, of 1124 Dibert Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Zachary C. Winget, 27, of 102 Seever St., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Frank Hearns, 33, of 30 W. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Eric L. Estes, 50, of 2365 W. First St. Lot 27, request for bail, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond set at “no bond”.

Courtney Self, 30, of 504 E. Southern Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Keshia N. Berrien, 32, of 618 S. Lowry Ave., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Jeremy W. Bray, 40, of 302 Shoup, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Mark D. Hickman, 51, of 2906 Arthur Rd., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Amanda J. Massie, 41, of 1805 Broadway St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.