Cases called included:

Jameka D. A. Applin, 27, of 242 Chestnut Ave., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Damon W. Cooper, 45, of 2816 S. York Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, disrupting public service, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Sifu T.M. Davis, 36, of Dayton, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa B. Houston, 55, of 3210 Rhea Lane, the sanction/order of the, guilty.

Zachary C. Winget, 29, of 1082 Mound St., failure to comply, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, attempt, innocent, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Janelle M. Sater, 44, of Groveport, request for bail, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave Apt H, felonious assault, dismissed, aggravated robbery, dismissed.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 37, request for bail, continued, refused to waive extradition, public defender appointed.

Jonathan R. Louis, 26, of 122 N. Light St., OVI/prior 20 yr/ref amended to OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 12 months of probation, alcohol/drug assessment and treatment, no use of alcohol or illegal drugs, no new offenses/pay fine and costs/obey other rules of, probation, if claim is made by owner within next, year, defendant to pay $1,000 deductible, fined $525.

Maxiel Velazquez, 25, of 702 Mound St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Hector Guzman, 36, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bond forfeiture.

Walter Guzman, 41, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bond forfeiture.

Alejandro Lopez, 33, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bond forfeiture.

Freddy Rodriguez, 49, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bond forfeiture.

Tye J. Allman, 34, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 2, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Shawn Blair, 47, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Thomas P. Donnelly, 68, of P.O. Box 216, OVI, dismissed, red light, guilty, vehicle ordered released upon payment of towing/storage, fined $75.

Brett L. Kelly Jr., 30, of Fairborn, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due by 9/21/23 at 1:30 p.m., no new offenses, fined $375.

Austin M. Ferguson, 28, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark A. Smith, 38, of 121 Wilson Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI/refusal, dismissed, no operator’s license, guilty, fine and costs due by March 5, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250, driving without lights, dismissed.

Eddie L. Weathersby, 30, of 1044 Sherman Ave., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.