Cole Myers, 25, of 1121 Blaine Ave., fishing without license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Jeanette M. Pompe, 55, of 805 Farnham St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Sabrina Lynn Snyder, 22, of 1749 S. York St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Ronnie Spitler, 35, of 637 South Arlington Rd., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kellie Jo Tate, 32, of 1375 Cedarview Dr. E, felonious assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Chelsey J. Trainer, 33, of Mechanicsburg, PV warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty.

Alexander Wheeler, 23, of 1121 Blaine Ave., fishing without license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Arthur N. Delarosa, 34, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Danny L. Hockett 41, of 40 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Bobby Leon McCanelley, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St. #412, assault, dismissed.

David Watson, 32, of 212 Goldengate Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Adams, 44, of 1901 Mound St., OVI, continued, refer to DIP, disregard of safety, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jennifer Ann Barth, 49, of Dayton, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Briana Keshay Dearmond, 34, of 148 S. Fostoria Ave., OVI, continued, refer to DIP.

Lindsay Ann Esry, 38, of Medway, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, speed for conditions, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Joseph Lee Huffman, 26, of 525 E. Grand Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Kevin L. Kerns, 42, of Dayton, theft, continued, NAPT, theft, continued, NAPT.

Robert A. Litteral, 34, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.